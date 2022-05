Fox notched four assists and two blocked shots in Friday's 5-3 win over the Penguins in Game 6.

Fox was at his best Friday, making key passes on a number of plays as the Rangers came from behind to force Game 7. The defenseman has yet to be held off the scoresheet in the playoffs, recording three goals and six assists in six outings. He's added 20 shots on net, nine blocked shots and eight hits.