Fox recorded a pair of helpers, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Fox helped out on goals by Mika Zibanejad and Pavel Buchnevich. That gave Fox seven points during a four-game streak. He's up to 42 points, 125 shots, 92 blocks and a plus-22 rating in 70 games, an impressive rookie year for the 22-year-old blueliner.