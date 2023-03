Fox scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 2-1 victory over the Hurricanes.

The blueliner had gone 24 games without finding the back of the net, but Fox ended his drought early in the third period by taking a feed from Artemi Panarin and snapping the puck into the top corner over Frederik Andersen's shoulder. Fox was far from unproductive during his goalless stretch, collecting 16 assists during that time, and the tally also tied the career-high 11 he scored last season.