Fox scored two goals, including the game-winning goal, tallied an assist and had four shots on net in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Penguins.

Fox's name was all over the scoresheet in the first two periods of Saturday's game. He first helped Mika Zibanejad score a shorthanded goal before adding two goals himself in the second period. The latter of Fox's two twine finders came on the power-play while his first goal served as the game-winning tally. Through three games, Fox is up to three goals, four points and nine shots on net. After experiencing a down year in production with 61 points in 74 games last season, his goal-scoring outbreak is a strong sign that he could be due for a bounce-back this year. Fox is a near-lock to provide top-10 value among blueliners in fantasy if he can stay healthy.