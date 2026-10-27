Fox tallied a power-play goal, fired four shots on net and recorded two blocked shots in Monday's 6-3 loss to Los Angeles.

Fox reached a milestone in Monday's clash, as he suited up for his 500th career regular-season game. Despite the loss, he made it a memorable night with his power-play tally in the middle of the second period. Monday's tally was his first goal of the season, and he's now up to 17 points, a plus-2 rating, 17 shots on net and 25 blocked shots across 14 appearances this season. He's currently on a four-game point streak with a goal and seven assists in that span, making him one of the true elite blueliners to have in fantasy hockey. As long as he can stay healthy, the 28-year-old Fox should be able to challenge the 70-point mark once again.