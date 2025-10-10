Fox scored a goal Thursday in a 4-0 win over Buffalo.

It was an empty-net goal. After three consecutive 72-plus point seasons, Fox dropped to 61 points (74 games) last season. The biggest reason was the team's lack of effectiveness on the power play. Fox delivered 18 points with the man advantage, but he had averaged 32 PPP over the previous three seasons. Fox will return to the NHL's top-five scorers from the blue line with even a little luck in that situation.