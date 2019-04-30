Rangers' Adam Fox: Flipped to Big Apple

Fox's rights were traded by the Hurricanes to the Rangers in exchange for a 2019 second-round pick and conditional 2020 third-round selection, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

Fox is set to sign an entry-level deal with New York, which was likely a condition of the trade after the blueliner previously told Carolina he wasn't going to sign with the club and was headed for free agency this summer. The youngster should get a shot at the 23-man roster during training camp, especially if he can produce at the same level as he did at Harvard (116 points in 97 games).