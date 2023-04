Fox dished out four assists -- two on the power play -- in Tuesday's 5-1 Game 1 win over the Devils.

The man who wears No. 23 for the Rangers came into this game with 23 points in 23 career playoff games, but Fox won't mind this performance spoiling that symmetry. Both of Fox's power-play assists came on tip-ins by Chris Kreider, and Fox also set up a goal by defense partner Ryan Lindgren, as well as Filip Chytil's empty-netter to cap the scoring.