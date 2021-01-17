Fox had a power-play assist, two shots and a blocked shot in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Islanders.

With Anthony DeAngelo scratched for disciplinary reasons, Fox moved up to the top power-play unit and logged over seven minutes with the extra man while setting up New York's first power-play goal of the young season with a touch pass to Artemi Panarin in the slot. The second-year pro out of Harvard has surpassed $56 million man Jacob Trouba as the best all-around blueliner on the Rangers, as Fox can't match Trouba's physicality but more than makes up for it with elite positioning and anticipation. If Fox can permanently supplant DeAngelo on the top power-play unit, he could contend for a top-10 fantasy finish among defensemen.