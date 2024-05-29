Fox registered two assists in a 3-2 overtime loss to Florida in Game 4 on Tuesday.

Fox went through a quiet stretch from May 9-26 in which he registered just one assist over seven outings. It's rare for him to have an extended period where he's not contributing much offensively. The 26-year-old has surpassed the 70-point milestone in each of his past three campaigns, finishing the 2023-24 regular season with 17 goals and 73 points across 72 contests. It wouldn't be surprising to see Fox build off his strong performance Tuesday and start factoring in on the scoresheet with some regularity.