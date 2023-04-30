Fox registered two assists in the Rangers' 5-2 win over New Jersey in Game 6 on Saturday.

Fox earned his third multi-point contest of the series, bringing him up to eight points -- all assists -- through six postseason outings this year. Four of his helpers in the first round have been recorded with the man advantage, including his first assist Saturday, which came on Chris Kreider's tally late in the opening period. Fox is best known for his offensive contributions, but he also has seven hits and 16 blocks in the 2023 playoffs.