Fox tallied a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over Minnesota.

Fox tied the game 2-2 in the second period, beating Marc-Andre Fleury on an odd-man rush. The 24-year-old defenseman would add an assist on Filip Chytil's goal in the third following an impressive puck-handling play. The goal was Fox's first since Dec. 5, but he has points in five straight games, logging six assists in that span. He remains one of the top point-scoring defensemen in the league, with eight goals and 34 assists through 42 games this season.