Fox scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Fox got the Rangers on the board in the first period and set up Artemi Panarin's tally in the second. This was Fox's fourth multi-point effort over the last seven games. The defenseman has 11 points through 12 outings in January, and he's at eight goals, 35 points, 65 shots on net, 56 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 37 contests overall. Fox is a must-play in virtually all fantasy formats.