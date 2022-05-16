Fox picked up a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Penguins in Game 7.

Fox picked a great time to extend his point streak to nine games, setting up Artemi Panarin for the series-clinching goal 4:46 into overtime. In seven playoff outings, Fox has three goals and seven helpers. The defenseman should continue to see workhorse usage in the second round versus the Hurricanes. He's added 21 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating in the playoffs.