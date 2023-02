Fox recorded a pair of assists in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Fox set up a Vincent Trocheck goal early in the second period before assisting on Mika Zibanejad's power-play tally in the third. Fox would also add three blocked shots in the contest. The 25-year-old blueliner is up to 56 points (10 goals, 46 assists), putting him fifth among defenseman, through 60 games this season.