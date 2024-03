Fox generated two power-play assists in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blues.

Fox is ranked eighth in the league among defensemen in total points, as he's strung together 10 goals and 41 assists to complement a plus-14 rating through 53 games. A lower-body injury that sent Fox to injured reserve Nov. 3 seems like a distant memory. The New York native also has 26 power-play points to be in that exclusive group of players capable of carrying a fantasy team to a title.