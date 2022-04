Fox will not play Wednesday versus the Canadiens, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Fox will be joined by Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, Jacob Trouba and Ryan Lindgren as regulars who will receive a breather at the end of the season. All of those players are healthy, while Andrew Copp (lower body) and Artemi Panarin (upper body) are nursing injuries. It's unclear if any of these players will be available Friday versus the Capitals in the regular-season finale.