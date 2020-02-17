Rangers' Adam Fox: Heavy PP deployment sans DeAngelo
Fox produced two shots and a block over 23:22 of ice time in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Boston. He skated 5:57 on the power play.
Fox racked up a hefty allotment of power-play time with fellow offensive-minded blueliner Anthony DeAngelo (upper body) unavailable, but the rookie didn't contribute to Mika Zibanejad's third-period power-play goal. With 31 points in 58 games, Fox makes for a prudent DFS option as long as DeAngelo remains sidelined.
