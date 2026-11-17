Fox recorded a shorthanded assist and had five blocked shots in Monday's 3-1 win over Montreal.

Fox tallied the lone helper on Will Cuylle's shorthanded goal with less than one minute remaining in the second period. The 28-year-old Fox has been a constant playmaker for the Rangers this season, as he's recorded at least one assist in 17 of the team's 22 games this season. Overall, he's compiled two goals, 24 points, a plus-6 rating, 34 shots on net, eight hits and 37 blocked shots while averaging 22:58 of ice time. Look for the eight-year NHL veteran to once again challenge the 70-point mark by the end of the 2026-27 campaign.