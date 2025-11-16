Fox registered a power-play assist and placed four shots on net in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Blue Jackets.

Fox chipped in with a secondary assist on a second-period power play for New York's lone goal of regulation. With the Rangers currently winners of their past three games, Fox has benefited with five assists in that stretch. Overall, the 27-year-old blueliner has 13 assists, 16 points and 40 shots on goal in 19 games this season. He is just one point behind Artemi Panarin for the team lead, with Fox's points more evenly spread throughout the first quarter of the season. He is tied for fourth among all NHL defensemen in points, and his ability to help spark the offense throughout the highs and lows makes him an elite fantasy option in all formats.