Rangers' Adam Fox: Inks entry-level deal

Fox agreed to terms on an entry-level contract with New York on Thursday.

As soon as Fox was acquired by the Rangers via trade from the Hurricanes, the expectation was that the blueliner would be signing his ELC with the club shortly. With the deal finalized, the New York native will get every opportunity to secure a spot on the 23-man roster in training camp this fall.

