Fox has made New York's Opening Night roster.

Fox displayed a tremendous combination of vision and hockey sense throughout camp, masking any perceived deficiencies from his pedestrian size and speed. The 21-year-old blueliner totaled 48 points in 33 games at Harvard last season, so dynasty league owners should jump on Fox while those in redraft leagues are advised to monitor his progress as well in case that production translates to immediate NHL success.

