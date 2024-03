Fox logged a goal and a helper in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Panthers.

With the Rangers down 2-0 early in the second period, Fox fired a power-play goal into the back of the net to get his team on the board. Fox added an assist, five shots on net and three blocked shots in 28:53 of ice time. His offensive upside and power-play role make him a valuable asset for any fantasy manager so look for him to continue his production as they push for the playoffs.