Fox recorded three assists and a plus-4 rating during a 7-1 rout of the host Blackhawks on Sunday.

Pointless during a two-game stretch for the first time this season, Fox didn't waste a lot of time before breaking out of his mini-slump. The 24-year-old defenseman drew helpers on the Rangers' first two opening-period markers Sunday, finishing with three for the third time this season. Fox also registered a trio of assists versus the Red Wings on Nov. 6 and the Ducks on Oct. 17. The Rangers are 7-0-0 when Fox produces multiple points.