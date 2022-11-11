Fox scored a goal and drew three assists during an 8-2 rout of the host Red Wings on Thursday.

Fox, who has at least one point in four consecutive outings, collected three helpers for the second time this season, helping the Rangers end a three-game winless streak (0-2-1). The 24-year-old defenseman ranks third in team scoring with four goals among 16 points. Fox's goal, developing from a shot from the top of the right face-off circle Thursday, gave the Rangers a 3-2 lead at 6:02 of the third period. It was the first of six third-period goals surrendered by goalie Ville Husso.