Fox recorded a pair of assists (one on the power play), three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.

This was Fox's first multi-point effort in his last eight games, but he's still been productive with a goal and six helpers in that span. The 24-year-old defenseman played a key part in the Rangers' explosive third-period Wednesday. For the season, the American blueliner has seven goals, 23 helpers, 10 power-play points, 58 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating in 28 outings.