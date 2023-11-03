Fox (lower body) was placed on the long-term injured reserve list Friday, per Dan Rosen of NHL.com.

Fox was injured by what appeared to be a knee-on-knee collision with Sebastian Aho during Thursday's 2-1 loss to Carolina. Putting Fox on LTIR means he's ineligible to return before Nov. 29 versus Detroit. The 25-year-old defenseman has three goals and 11 points in 10 contests this year. Zac Jones will likely play regularly during Fox's absence, and Erik Gustafsson might move up to the top power-play unit.