Fox notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Fox extended his point streak to seven games with the assist. In that span, he's picked up an exception three goals and eight helpers, with four of those assists coming on the power play. The 24-year-old is up to 20 points (six on the power play), 37 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 18 contests. He continues to be one of the NHL's most productive blueliners.