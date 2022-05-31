Fox scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, went plus-2, added two hits and blocked two shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Hurricanes in Game 7.

Fox opened the scoring with two seconds left in the Rangers' first power play of the game. He also helped out on a Chris Kreider power-play tally minutes later. Fox finished the second round strong with two goals and six helpers during his current five-game point streak. The star defenseman is up to 18 points (10 on the power play), 36 shots, 31 blocks and a plus-2 rating through 14 playoff outings.