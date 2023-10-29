Fox scored a goal on four shots and added an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Fox was involved in the Rangers' two goals in the third period, scoring one and setting up Mika Zibanejad for the other. Over his last three games, Fox has racked up five points, all but one of which have come on the power play. The defenseman is at three goals, 10 points (eight on the power play), 13 shots on net, eight blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through eight contests overall.