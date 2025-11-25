Fox distributed two assists and blocked two shots in Monday's 3-2 win over St. Louis.

Fox tallied two secondary helpers with the latter coming on Adam Edstrom's go-ahead goal. With the apples, Fox is up to 18 assists, 21 points, 49 shots on goal and 40 blocks through 24 games this season. After taking a small step back last season, the 27-year-old defenseman is back up producing offense with the league's best back-end talent, and is tied for third in points among blueliners. He is an integral part of the team's offense both at even strength and with a man advantage, and his recent run of 17 blocks in his last nine games makes him one of the most well-rounded defenseman in all of fantasy so far this season.