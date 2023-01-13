Fox scored the game-winning goal in overtime and added an assist in Thursday's 2-1 victory over the Stars.

For 59 minutes and 59.8 seconds, the Rangers couldn't get a puck past Jake Oettinger, but Fox wound up collecting a helper on K'Andre Miller's desperation tally to tie it right before the final buzzer, and then he scored himself a little over a minute into OT, picking up the puck after a scramble in front of the Dallas crease and flipping a backhander over Oettinger's outstretched blocker. Fox extended his point streak to six games in the process, a stretch in which he's racked up two goals and nine points, while Thursday's game-winner was his fourth of the season -- tying the career high he set as a rookie in 2019-20.