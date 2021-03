Fox notched two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Capitals.

The second-year blueliner continues to roll. Fox has found the scoresheet in seven straight games, racking up one goal and 14 points over that stretch, and eight of his helpers during the scoring streak have come with the man advantage. On the season, Fox has a stellar three goals and 29 points in 33 games.