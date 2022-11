Fox logged an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Kings.

Fox now has a nine-game point streak after earning a secondary helper on Vincent Trocheck's second-period marker. During the streak, Fox has picked up four goals and nine helpers. The defenseman has 22 points, 39 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating in 20 contests overall. He's never maintained a point-per-game pace over a full year, but there's little that's slowing him down right now.