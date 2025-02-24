Fox found the back of the net on his only shot and added an assist and two blocked shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Penguins.

Fox set up J.T. Miller's 250th career NHL goal to give the Rangers a 2-1 lead late in the middle stanza. The 27-year-old Fox's even-strength marker at 11:26 of the third period stood as the game-winner. The right-shot blueliner is riding a six-game point streak consisting of two goals and five helpers. Fox has been a consistent contributor in February after having spurts of offensive success earlier in the season -- he's up to five goals, 47 points and a plus-5 rating through 57 appearances in 2024-25.