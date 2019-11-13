Play

Fox scored and collected an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win against Pittsburgh.

The 21-year-old continues to play on New York's third defensive pairing but also sees a regular shift on the power play, so Fox does carry noticeable fantasy value. His two points in Tuesday's win give Fox eight points on the year, and the young defenseman has now pitched in six points over his last five games.

