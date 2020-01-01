Play

Fox registered a pair of assists in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Oilers.

Fox set up goals by Ryan Strome and Mika Zibanejad in the third period. The rookie defenseman has been a revelation this season with 19 points, 68 shots on goal and 52 blocked shots through 39 games. The 21-year-old is worth a look in most fantasy formats.

More News
Our Latest Stories