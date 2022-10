Fox logged an assist in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

Fox set up Artemi Panarin's game-tying goal late in the second period. This was Fox's second assist in as many contests. The high-scoring blueliner is up to two goals, seven helpers, 21 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 10 outings this season. He's picked up just two assists with the man advantage so far -- his relative lack of power-play offense suggests he could still find another gear as the season progresses.