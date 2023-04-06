Fox picked up two assists -- one on the power play -- in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Lightning.

Fox was quiet for most of the night but helped the Rangers pull away with third-period assists on goals by Chris Kreider and Artemi Panarin, the latter of which came on the man advantage. With these two points, Fox is up to an even 70 this season, so he'll need four over New York's last four games to tie last year's career high total. He was reunited with customary defense partner Ryan Lindgren (upper body) in this one, as Lindgren returned after missing 17 of New York's previous 18 games.