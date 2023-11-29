Fox, who has been on long-term injured reserve with a lower-body injury, is expected to return Wednesday versus Detroit without any restrictions on his playing time, coach Peter Laviolette told Colin Stephenson of Newsday .

Fox has three goals and 11 points in 10 contests this season. He hasn't played since Nov. 2, so he might need a game or two to get back to full speed, but based on Laviolette's comments, Fox should be expected to assume his regular roles on the top pairing and first power-play unit. Zac Jones, who has played in the Rangers' last 10 games, is projected to serve as a healthy scratch Wednesday.