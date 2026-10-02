Fox had two assists in a 5-1 win over Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Fox may be poised for a big season in 2026-27. He missed considerable time last year but still delivered at close to a point-per-game pace (53 points in 55 games). His power-play production (24 points) was six points better than what he delivered in 74 games in 2024-25 (18). Fox won the Norris trophy in his second season (2020-21), becoming just the second defender in NHL history to win the award in his first two seasons. He was a finalist in 2022-23 and finished top-five in votes in 2021-22 and 2023-24.