Fox logged two assists, three shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Oilers.

Fox set up Chris Kreider's shorthanded goal in the second period and Mika Zibanejad's game-tying power-play marker in the third. Through six games in February, Fox has five helpers, though Friday was his first multi-point effort since Jan. 23. The defenseman is up to 53 points (18 on the power play, two shorthanded), 116 shots on net, 77 blocked shots and a plus-26 rating through 55 contests in what's setting up be another career year.