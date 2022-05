Fox scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Penguins.

Fox got the Rangers on the board in the second period, working his way into the slot before firing a wrist shot past Louis Domingue. The 24-year-old defenseman has scored a point in each game so far in the series, recording three goals and two assists. The reigning Norris Trophy winner finished the regular season with 11 goals and 63 assists in 78 games.