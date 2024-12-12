Fox scored an empty-net goal, added two assists and blocked five shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.

Fox finally got his first goal of the season, coming on his 41st shot. He also had helpers on Mika Zibanejad's power-play tally in the first period and Reilly Smith's third-period marker. Fox has earned 11 of his 24 assists on the power play as he continues to be dynamic as a playmaker even with the bad shooting luck. The defenseman has added 35 blocked shots, 19 hits and a plus-3 rating through 28 appearances.