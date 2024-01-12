Fox scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Blues.

Fox opened the scoring 1:51 into the first period, working his way in from the point to clean up a net-front rebound and give the Rangers an early 1-0 lead. The 25-year-old blueliner now has two goals in his last three games after going 19 contests without a tally. While it's been a down year offensively by Fox's standards, he's still ranked 17th among defensemen with 26 points (five goals, 21 assists) through 30 games after missing time with an injury earlier this season.