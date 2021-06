Fox was voted the Norris Trophy winner as the NHL's top defenseman this year.

After an impressive rookie year in 2019-20 with 42 points and a plus-22 rating in 70 contests, Fox stepped up his game with 47 points and a plus-19 rating in 55 games this year. He's also posted 102 blocked shots and maintained a high level of defensive play while seeing time in all situations. Still just 23 years old, Fox will likely be worthy of an early-to-middle-round pick in fantasy drafts this fall.