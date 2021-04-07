Fox scored a shorthanded goal and added two power-play assists in Tuesday's 8-4 win over Pittsburgh.

Fox stretched his point streak to 11 games and 21 points (three goals, 18 assists). After notching a pair of power-play helpers in the first period, Fox gravitated towards open ice in the Pittsburgh zone and found himself all alone in front to finish off a nifty Mika Zibanejad feed on a third-period Penguins power play. The second-year defenseman's up to 36 points on the season and has worked his way firmly into the Norris Trophy conversation.