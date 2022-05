Fox notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Penguins in Game 3.

Fox has a point in all three of the Rangers' playoff contests (one goal, two assists). He's added 13 shots on net, seven blocked shots and four hits with a plus-1 rating. The star defenseman ended the regular season with 74 points in 78 regular-season outings, and he's continued to provide strong scoring numbers while serving as a workhorse on the Rangers' top pairing.