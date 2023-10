Fox logged a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Fox helped out on a Chris Kreider tally in the second period. After seeing a four-game point streak end Saturday in Seattle, Fox quickly got himself back on the scoresheet. The star defenseman has a goal, five assists, seven shots on net, six blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through six outings this season. All but one of his points have come on the power play.