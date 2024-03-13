Fox scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Hurricanes.

Goaltenders Igor Shesterkin and Pyotr Kochetkov were all but unbeatable Tuesday, and Fox's goal in the final seconds of the first period came on an attempted pass from the side boards that deflected into the net off Brady Skjei. Bounces have been going Fox's way of late though, and over the last 12 games the 26-year-old blueliner has piled up three goals and 13 points while adding 28 blocked shots, 25 shots on net and a plus-11 rating.